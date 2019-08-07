Peterborough residents invited to take part in BBC Radio 4 project coming to the city

Intimate conversations between friends and relatives in Peterborough are to be aired on BBC Radio 4 as part of a national project.

The Listening Project is a partnership between BBC Radio 4, BBC local and national radio stations and the British Library.

Since 2012 it has been collecting intimate conversations between friends or relatives to build a unique picture of our lives today. It has collected more than a thousand so far and most will be broadcast across BBC radio, while all will be archived by the British Library, preserving them for future generations.

If you think you have a conversation you would like to share with The Listening Project then next week is your chance.

The booth will be with BBC Radio Cambridgeshire from Tuesday, August 13 until the following Monday and will be visiting three locations:

Tuesday, August 13

The Ferry Project, Octavia View, Wisbech, PE13 1JQ. There is a community café on site and free parking opposite the centre.

Wednesday, August 14

Peterborough Town Sports Club, Bretton Gate, Westwood, PE3 9UZ, opposite the city hospital.

Thursday, August 15 - Monday, August 19

Peterborough Cathedral.

For more information email producer Kerry Devine at kerry.devine@bbc.co.uk.