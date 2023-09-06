Peterborough residents cool off in Lido in glorious September sunshine

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Peterborough residents have taken to the pool to cool off in the glorious September sunshine.

While much of the summer has been a wash out, this week Peterborough has seen stunning blue skies and warm temperatures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Peterborough Lido season has been extended this year, as a result of work being carried out at the Regional Pool, meaning sunbathers have had the chance to take advantage of the sunshine in the outdoor pool.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Lido has proved popular in the September sunshine this week

The Lido will remain open until September 17, with sessions running from 9.30am until 1.30pm, afternoon sessions from 2pm until 6pm and early morning swims on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from 7am until 9am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The warning is in place until 9pm on Sunday, September 10, and urges people to stay safe, with the mercury on the thermometer set to rise above 30C.

The lido season has been extended until September 17

Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “A cold front will begin to influence things from the northwest towards the weekend, though it’ll remain very warm or hot in the south.