Peterborough residents cool off in Lido in glorious September sunshine
Peterborough residents have taken to the pool to cool off in the glorious September sunshine.
While much of the summer has been a wash out, this week Peterborough has seen stunning blue skies and warm temperatures.
The Peterborough Lido season has been extended this year, as a result of work being carried out at the Regional Pool, meaning sunbathers have had the chance to take advantage of the sunshine in the outdoor pool.
The Lido will remain open until September 17, with sessions running from 9.30am until 1.30pm, afternoon sessions from 2pm until 6pm and early morning swims on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays from 7am until 9am.
The Regional Pool was closed on September 1, and will remain shut until September 18 to allow contractors to remediate an isolated area of damaged asbestos that has been identified in the ceiling void.
Meanwhile, the UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber heat health warning for Peterborough, and much of the rest of the country.
The warning is in place until 9pm on Sunday, September 10, and urges people to stay safe, with the mercury on the thermometer set to rise above 30C.
Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist Steven Keates said: “A cold front will begin to influence things from the northwest towards the weekend, though it’ll remain very warm or hot in the south.
"There’s a chance the thunderstorm risk to western areas from Friday onwards may require a warning response, with some potentially impactful downpours, though exact details on the likely positioning of these downpours are still being determined, and indeed many places may see little if any rain on Friday and Saturday.”