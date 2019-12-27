Peterborough residents can have Christmas trees collected in aid of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall

Peterborough residents are being encouraged to sign up to a ‘tree-cycling’ service to raise funds for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice in Longthorpe.

The scheme, first launched by Nene Valley Tree Services last year, saw recycled trees raise more £400 which could pay for 21 hours of hospice care.

Staff from Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice and Nene Valley Tree Services

This year the charity Christmas tree-cycling service will be bigger and better than ever, with collections now available directly from people’s own homes on January 4 and 11.

In return for a £10 donation your Christmas tree will be collected and chipped into mulch to be used in the hospice’s garden and grounds and donated to local farms too. This means residents who chose to tree-cycle in support of Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall will not only raise vital funds for local families needing care from the hospice, but reduce landfill and support local farming businesses too.

Victoria Potter, community fundraiser at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, said: “The Christmas tree is often at the heart of our festive celebrations, but after the festivities have finished there is one final gift your Christmas tree can give.

“By recycling your real Christmas tree with us you will be helping raise vital funds so we can be there when it matters for local families, helping lives to shine bright.

“Following the interest we received last year for our tree chipping, we have answered your requests and will be offering a collection service from people’s homes.

“Each tree collected and each donation made will help our Sue Ryder nurses, care teams and support staff be there when it matters. As a charity all our care is given for free to those who need it, but it costs £9,000 a day to keep our services running.”

Nene Valley Tree Services created the scheme to help raise funds for the hospice. Lucy Stone, office manager said: “We are delighted to be able to raise funds for Sue Ryder again this year and do something that will benefit the community as a whole.

“This is a green, practical and ethical solution to the common problem of what to do with your tree after Christmas and the donations will go towards ensuring people get the care they need over the festive period.”

If you live in areas with the PE1, PE2, PE3, PE4, PE5, PE6, PE7 or PE8 postcodes you can book your Christmas tree collection now at www.sueryder.org/ThorpeTreecycling.

Residents living outside of these postcode areas can call 01733 225999 to arrange a time to drop their real Christmas tree off at the hospice to be chipped and to make a donation.

For more information on Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice visit www.sueryder.org/thorpehall.