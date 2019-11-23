Peterborough residents asked to take part in survey on their neighbourhood for future funding

Residents in the PE1 postcode in Peterborough can have their say on what matters in their neighbourhood for future funding as part of a charity project.

St Mark’s Church and Community First (Peterborough) is undertaking a community survey to find out how satisfied local residents are with the provision of services and what is lacking.

The questionnaire is part of a wider programme which will also gather information from community leaders, church members and community organisations to gain a broad understanding of the current needs and opportunities in Peterborough and the surrounding area.

The data will inform its decision making in how best to use its own resources to help make our community a better place and it is likely that the survey will also attract interest from community leaders, decision makers and grant funding organisations to help invest in this area.

For details visit: www.leapdiscover.co.uk/peterborough4you.html.