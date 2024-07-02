Peterborough residents asked to have their say on carers strategy in city
Peterborough City Council is calling for residents to come forward help develop and deliver the recommendations in its All-Age Carers Strategy.
The All-Age Carers Strategy was co-produced with people with experience of being a carer and the council wants to build on this and understand from carers what is – and is what is not – working well, with the aim of delivering improvements.
Working Together for Change, a co-production expert, will work closely with the council to deliver a series of workshops over the summer to explore what needs to change and actions that can be taken forward.
Debbie McQuade, Service Director for Adults and Safeguarding at Peterborough City Council said: “Co-production is delivering results for Peterborough City Council and people who use services. By asking residents to get involved in our work right from the very beginning we can make sure that we reach the right people, to help us deliver the right support.”
If you have lived experience of caring for a person and would like a genuine opportunity to shape how Carers in Peterborough can be supported in the future, then the council wants to hear from you. You can contact them by email at [email protected]
The council can arrange support if you need help taking part or getting your views heard. You can also claim travel expenses when you take part in co-production events and you may be able to claim an involvement fee, depending on the activity you get involved in.