Peterborough resident wins £30,000 Postcode Lottery

A Peterborough resident is starting 2020 on a high after scooping £30,000, thanks to their postcode.

The Carolside Grove player won after PE7 8QF was named as a winning postcode with People’s Postcode Lottery on Wednesday January 1, 2020.

The prize is part of People’s Postcode Lottery’s special Christmas campaign where one postcode is drawn every day to win £30,000 per ticket throughout the December draws.

Offering her congratulations, People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What a start to 2020 with £30,000 heading its way to our Peterborough player! I can’t think of a better way to kick-off the New Year and hope they enjoy spending their cash prize.

“Thanks to players like this across the UK, we’re able to continually support local charities and causes, meaning everyone’s a winner! We’d like to thank all of our players and wish everyone a fantastic New Year.”

A minimum of 32% of ticket sales goes directly to charities and players of People’s Postcode Lottery have helped raise more than £500 million to date for good causes across Great Britain and internationally.

Friends of Central Park is one good cause close to the winner that players have helped support. Last year it received £1,830 to install a permanent grass outdoor volleyball park.

The draw was promoted on behalf of Youth Music, a charity that invests in more than 350 projects for children and young people aged up to 25.

