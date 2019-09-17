Peterborough remembers ‘the few’ at Battle of Britain service

A ‘touching service’ to remember the brave pilots who put their lives on the line to defend the country 80 years ago was held in Peterborough.

The Battle of Britain Memorial Service was held at St John’s Church in the city centre on Sunday night. Air cadets lined up outside the church for official inspection by RAF Wittering’s new station commander Jo Lincoln, Deputy Lord Lieutenant Jaspal Singh, and Mayor of Peterborough Cllr Gul Nawaz. Warrant Officer Hywel Greening, also from RAF Wittering, said the service was one of the most important of the year for staff at the base. WO Greening said: “The Battle of Britain was pivotal for us as a service, and squadrons from RAF Wittering deployed from the station to the south of England to defend the skies in 1940. “Even 80 years later, it still touches all of us. It is hugely important that veterans who were there understand that we are still a grateful nation, for serving personnel it is reminder of our rich history and our ethos, and it teaches our cadets and young people about courage and commitment. That we are able to come into Peterborough, a city that has been a welcoming neighbour for so many years, and mark this occasion resonates with us deeply.” Battle of Britain Day is marked on September 15 every year.

