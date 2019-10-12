Peterborough religious groups hold interfaith meeting to promote tolerance

Have your say

An interfaith meeting was organised between members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Association (AMA) Peterborough chapter and Peterborough Quakers.

The event at the Quaker Meeting House in Thorpe Road was to show unity and promote tolerance.

It began with readings of holy books from both followed by round the table discussions on prayers, dress and other religious beliefs.

Hasib Zafar, president of the AMA Peterborough chapter, said: “I believe such meetings should be organised more frequently to promote peace and tolerance within the society.

“These events are also important to remove any misconceptions and propaganda about any particular faith community, including Islam.”