Hundreds of fundraisers took part in Peterborough’s 4th Relay for Life event at the Embankment athletic track on Saturday, September 14.

The much anticipated event, which is organised by Cancer Research UK, is held annually to celebrate the power of community fundraising in the fight to beat cancer.

A spokesperson for the event said: “Cancer Research UK’s Relay For Life is an inspirational celebration of life and hope which unites communities to help beat over 200 types of cancer and culminates in a fantastic family and team event."

Participants raised as much money as possible in the lead up to the Relay, by engaging in a wide range of activities and donations from friends, families and work colleagues, and by encouraging others to take part in the event.

The event began, movingly, with an opening lap which saw cancer survivors walking the track together, some of whom were supported by their family and friends. This tradition of gathering together with other survivors is an extremely powerful way of reminding everyone attending why they are there.

This was followed by the main event, where team members took it in turns to walk around the track for 10 hours. This impressive feat of endurance illustrates both the solidarity of those taking part and the non-stop nature of the fight to beat cancer.

As evening fell, a poignant candle of hope ceremony was held. This was dedicated to those who have been lost to cancer, applaud those who are currently having treatment, and celebrate the hope of those who have survived cancer.

Relay for Life has already raised an incredible running total of over £75,000 raised so far. “We hope to break the £100k barrier with this years efforts,” the spokesperson said.

Mayor of Peterborough Councillor Marco Cereste was among the day’s special guests. The councillor joined participants for a special rendition of Oops Upside Your Head on the track. Apparently, Peterborough’s First Citizen was offered a chair but wanted to lead the way!

