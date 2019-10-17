Peterborough refugees offered help to set up businesses in pilot project

Refugees in Peterborough are being offered help to set up businesses in a series of pilot projects.

The four schemes will be based in Peterborough, Bristol, Belfast, Staffordshire, Ipswich and Norwich.

They are part of a one-year programme paid for by the National Lottery Community Fund and the Home Office, overseen by the Centre for Entrepreneurs.

It is hoped the scheme will give refugees a chance to flourish in their new lives in the UK by turning their business ideas into reality.

The pilot will cost £360,300, of which £210,150 will be paid for by the Home Office and the remaining £150,150 by the lottery fund.

ACH Bristol, formerly known as Ashley Community Housing, is to help provide advice for more than 100 refugees in the west of England while Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce is to support 40, the Home Office said.

East Belfast Enterprise and MENTA, which offers business support in Norfolk and Suffolk, are also taking part in the project.