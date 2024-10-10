Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Travellers warned of weekend delays

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Peterborough Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rail services from Peterborough to London have resumed following a trackside fire yesterday that caused major delays.

LNER says its usual timetable is largely back to normal today (October 10) following the incident when fire broke out at about at 12.30pm among lineside signal cables near Stevenage.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rail operator says it plans to run a regular timetable today across the East Coast Main Line.

Passengers told to expect weekend delays as new rail track is installed during engineering works on the East Coast Main Line

But it warns there maybe a small number of residual delays or cancellations as a consequence of the disruption yesterday.

Delays likely due to weekend engineering works

Travellers are also being warned to expect delays on the East Coast Main Line over the next couple of weekends as crucial engineering works take place.

Passengers are being advised to plan their weekend journeys in advance because of the essential railway upgrades.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It means that parts of the line between Doncaster and Grantham will need to be closed to trains on:

Saturday 12 October and Sunday 13 October

Saturday 19 October and Sunday 20 October

Passengers are being advised to allow extra time to travel, that trains still running may use diversionary routes and will be busier, and some journeys could involve a rail replacement coach service.

Paul Rutter, Network Rail’s East Coast route director, said: “I’d like to thank people in advance for their understanding ahead of our essential railway upgrades this October.

"When complete our work will bring mean better, smoother and more reliable journeys for passengers and freight on the East Coast Main Line.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“However, upgrading complex equipment like switches and crossings means we have no choice but to close sections of railway and stop trains running so engineers can quickly and safely carry out our work.

"I’d urge anyone wanting to travel over the weekends concerned to check National Rail Enquiries and plan ahead, allow extra time to get to where you need to be, and be prepared for some of your journey to be by coach.”

A spokesperson on behalf of all train operators, said: “Please allow extra time for your journey, with trains which are running expected to be busier than normal and rail replacement coaches in place to get customers to where they need to be.”