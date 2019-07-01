Peterborough Race for Life raises £100k as men take part for first time

Race for Life in Peterborough is set to raise a huge £100,000 after more than 2,000 people descended on Ferry Meadows on Sunday - including men for the first time.

The annual fundraiser for Cancer Research UK includes a 5k and 10k course, with women, men, children and dogs all running, jogging or walking there way around, mostly in a sea of pink. Race organiser Emily Rowling said: “Participants took in a lovely view of the lake! We had 2,100 people take part and we are hoping to raise £97,700, which we are on track for. We had a lovely mix of male and female, kids and dogs, taking part - it was a real family event. It was a nice temperature and everyone had a lovely time. It was really nice to see men taking part this year for the first time. They want to be involved in beating cancer sooner.” The first person over the line was Chris Martin. Emily is calling on participants to make sure they pay in all the money they have been pledged for taking part in the race. Next year’s Race for Life takes place at Ferry Meadows on Sunday, June 28. Pretty Muddy also takes place in Stamford on Saturday, May 30 next year.

