Peterborough Race for Life organisers urge participants to pay sponsorship money

Organisers of Race for Life in Peterborough are urging participants to make sure they pay their sponsorship money as soon as possible.

Thousands of people united against cancer in June by taking part in the Cancer Research UK event at Peterborough’s Ferry Meadows. More than 2,100 men, women and children of all ages showed their incredible commitment to the cause as they took their place at the start line to help beat cancer sooner. Now, organisers of the 5k and 10k events are asking participants to make every step count by paying in their sponsorship money as soon as possible so that it can be used to fund life-saving research. Emily Rowling, Cancer Research UK’s Peterborough events manager, said: “By taking part and raising money, our participants play a crucial role in helping to turn discoveries made in the lab into new, better treatments for patients in the East and across the UK and we’d like to thank everyone who took part in the event on June 30. The atmosphere on the day was hugely moving - full of emotion, courage, tears and laughter - as people came together to remember loved ones lost to cancer or celebrate the lives of those dear to them who have survived. Race for Life offers a unique opportunity for like-minded individuals to unite against a disease that affects us all in some way. Now we’re asking everyone who took part, and all the friends, family and colleagues who pledged to sponsor them, to return the money they’ve raised as soon as possible. Money raised - whether it’s £10 or £100 - will help Cancer Research UK scientists find new ways to prevent, diagnose and treat the disease, helping save more lives.” Sponsorship money can be paid online, by phone, by cheque or in person at a Cancer Research UK shop. Applications for Peterborough Race for Life on June 28 next year is now open. You can get a 30 per cent discount if you sign up using code RACE2020 now.

1. Race for Life 2019 at Ferry Meadows Race for Life 2019 at Ferry Meadows. Runners from the Harrison Murray Estate vAgency EMN-190630-165306009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

2. Race for Life 2019 at Ferry Meadows Race for Life 2019 at Ferry Meadows. Evie Lavallin with sons Haddon and Harley EMN-190630-165255009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

3. Race for Life 2019 at Ferry Meadows Race for Life 2019 at Ferry Meadows. Runners Lizzie Price and Debs Appel EMN-190630-165318009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

4. Race for Life 2019 at Ferry Meadows Race for Life 2019 at Ferry Meadows. Runners from Marshlands High School EMN-190630-165329009 Midlands JPI Media Ltd Resell Buy a Photo

View more