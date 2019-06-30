Peterborough pupils transform garden area

Seven Year 11 pupils from Heltwate School’s St George’s site have transformed a garden area overlooking the school and St George’s Hydrotherapy Pool.

The pupils, who all have special needs, designed the project, purchased materials and completed all the work over seven weeks as part of their ASDAN Employability Module entry level 2.

The project was funded by city councillors Shaz Nawaz and Aasiyah Joseph, with the garden opening last Thursday.

The pupils’ teacher, Alyson Robinson, said the garden had been covered with weeds before the pupils got to work. “They worked really hard and we are very proud of them all,” she added.