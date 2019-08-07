Peterborough pupils take part in tough three day walk expected to raise £50k for local cancer charity

Peterborough pupils took part in a tough three day walk which is expected to raise more than £50,000 for a local cancer charity.

In July, 270 people took part in The Malcolm Whales Dorset Walk - a 40 mile trek along the Jurassic Coast in Dorset.

The three day walk in Dorset

Among those taking part were pupils from Ken Stimpson Community School in Werrington.

The event raises money for The Malcolm Whales Foundation, a Cambridgeshire based cancer charity. The charity itself was set up by Ken Stimpson vice principal Damien Whales in memory of his father Malcolm, who in 2008 died from bowel cancer.

The charity now raises money for cancer based causes, and in particular children’s cancer.

It is hoped this year, with its biggest ever participation, the event will raise in excess of £50,000. The event began in 2009 when it attracted 30 people and raised £6,000.

The three day walk in Dorset

Since then there has been steady growth, with around £250,000 having been raised over the 11 year period.

Each year the walk is spread across three tough days which includes views of stunning scenery such as Durdle Door - a world heritage site, Lulworth Cove and Old Harry Rocks, before finishing with a sprint along Studland Beach.

This year’s courageous participants were made up from a range of different groups. They included pupils from: Ely College, Ken Stimpson Community School, Prince William School, Witchford Village College and Littleport and East Cambs Academy. There were also a significant number of ex-school students, families and other keen participants. Damien, who was joined by wife Keldy and children Ethan (9), Edward (3) and William (18 months) in Dorset, said: “This year was an amazing success again. The weather was very kind and the students and other participants were a credit to themselves and everyone they were representing.

“This year felt different, there were new schools, a dramatic jump in the numbers (over 100 more) and the impact on each and every individual seemed much more significant.

The three day walk in Dorset

“What started out as an ‘in memory of my dad gesture’ has become something quite different. The charity has grown and now raises significant amounts of money. The impact on the individuals that take part is astounding - so many become hooked and come back year after year.

“Quite simply it is a massive shot of positivity that hits you so hard you find yourself wanting more.”

Over the years the charity has supported a number of causes. Most recently it created The Malcolm Whales Garden in the Woodlands Centre at Hinchingbrooke Hospital. Following the incredible amount of sponsorship that is being raised, the charity is now desperately looking for more causes to support. If members of the public are able to suggest appropriate causes, the foundation can be contacted via its website or other social media platforms.

Each year there are a number of events that occur, including a Farm and Fishing Fun Day on August 26 at Rookery Waters, Pidley, for anybody that is local enough to come along.

Damien with son Ethan in Dorset

Further details can be found at www.tmwf.co.uk or via themalcolmwhalesfoundation@gmail.com.

Alternatively, you can search: Facebook – The Malcolm Whales Foundation, Twitter: @malcolmwhales, Instagram: @tmwf_uk.