Peterborough pupils learn lifesaving skills for World Restart a Heart Day

Year Seven pupils at Sir Harry Smith Community College were taught a key survival skills including how to perform CPR and how to use a defibrillator.

Terence Cooper, head of year 7 pupils said: "They're a great year group, this was proven by their ability to pay attention and excellent CPR skills shown."

Defibrillators For All (DFA), a Whittlesey based charity helped provide the training, with support from St John's Ambulance, Fenland First Aid, Gemma's Hearts and Sir Harry Smith Community College first aiders.

Deborah Slator, Founder of DFA said: “We’re trying to create a generation of young people in Whittlesey who know what to do and are confident doing it. We know that early intervention, performing CPR, can increase the chance of survival considerably.”

The additional training comes after all primary school pupils in Whittlesey, were given First Aid training last year with support from DFA.

DFA has helped to fund over 40 defibrillators across Whittlesey and surrounding areas.

In the UK 30,000 people have a cardiac arrest outside of hospital every year, if CPR is not started their chances of survival drop by 10% every minute. Currently less than 1 in 10 survive.

CPR stands for cardiopulmonary resuscitation. It is an emergency procedure consisting of mouth-to-mouth respirations and chest compressions.