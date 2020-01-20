Peterborough pupils excel at building robots in city’s first LEGO league tournament

On Saturday Whirlpool Corporation hosted its first ever FIRST LEGO League tournament, bringing together nine teams from primary schools in and around Peterborough to take part in the competition.

Following months of preparation, almost 100 primary school children gathered to take part in the tournament at the company’s Peterborough headquarters in Morley Way, Woodston, and develop their STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) skills through a series of project-based, robotics and teamwork-led challenges.

Whirlpool First Lego League for local school taking place at Whirlpool at Morley Way. EMN-200118-154041009

The Planters from Huntingdon Primary School was presented with the Champions’ Award and will now progress to the IET FIRST LEGO League England and Wales final, taking place in Bristol on February 22.

FIRST LEGO League is a global science and technology challenge for pupils aged 9 to 16 which sees more than 310,000 young people (in 38,800 teams) from across 100 countries come together to develop their STEM skills. Through its new regional tournament and sponsorship, Whirlpool has been able to fund 10 teams from local schools to participate.

Over the past five months teams have been working together to build and programme autonomous robots using a LEGO MINDSTORMS kit. During the Robot Game strand of the competition the pressure was on as teams were tasked with using their robots to complete as many missions as possible on the themed LEGO playing field in a time-limit of just two-and-a-half minutes.

The team that scored the most points, and which was awarded the Robot Game prize, was Rowan’s Robots from Kimbolton Primary Academy.

Whirlpool First Lego League for local school taking place at Whirlpool at Morley Way. EMN-200118-154030009

As well as being judged on their robot’s performance, teams were also assessed on the thought process behind their robot’s design and their programming skills. The Robot Design prize was awarded to team NHA SuBob from Newark Hill Academy.

This year’s Ftheme, CITY SHAPER, is based around architecture and the spaces that we live in. Part of the challenge for teams is to complete an Innovation Project where teams explore issues such as transportation, accessibility and natural disasters, questioning ‘how can we shape a better future for everyone?’ and presenting a solution to the problem. Nene Valley took home the Innovation Project Award.

Throughout the entire FIRST LEGO League challenge teams operate under, and are asked to demonstrate, the FIRST signature set of core values which celebrate discovery, innovation, impact, inclusion, teamwork and fun.

This year’s Core Values winner was Longthorpe Primary School which was praised by the judges for their passion for the tournament.

Whirlpool First Lego League for local school taking place at Whirlpool at Morley Way. EMN-200118-154008009

Ian Moverley, public affairs director for Whirlpool, said: “We have always followed the FIRST LEGO League tournament and are thrilled that we have been able to get involved this year. Through the competition we’ve been able to offer local schools the opportunity to develop their STEM skills, as well as offering them an understanding of the local career possibilities that are out there.

“FIRST LEGO League has been a valuable initiative for our Whirlpool team to be a part of too. It’s been a real team effort as employees from all areas of the company have donated their time to help prepare for the competition.

“In the past few months we have had staff help revamp the spaces for the tournament, attend training sessions for their volunteer roles on the big day, and even help build some of the LEGO playing fields! Seeing the excitement and enthusiasm of everyone in the build-up and during the tournament has been incredible.”

The operational partner of the FIRST LEGO League in the UK and Ireland is the Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET).

Whirlpool First Lego League for local school taking place at Whirlpool at Morley Way. Newark Hill Academy and Huntingdon Primary teams EMN-200118-153957009

Lowri Walton, IET education manager – FIRST LEGO League, said: “We’re excited to welcome Whirlpool Corporation into the crazy world of the FIRST LEGO League and would like to say a big thank you to all those involved with making the event a success.

“Through the new tournament in Peterborough we have been able to introduce so many additional children to the competition and offer them the opportunity to develop vital skills that they can use throughout their future careers.”

Registration for the FIRST LEGO League 2019-20 season is now closed and will re-open for the 2020-21 season to teams of up to 10 individuals, aged 9 to 16 years. Teams can be school groups, scout groups or simply a team of friends, but will need at least two adult coaches. For more information visit: https://education.theiet.org/first-lego-league-programmes/.

Whirlpool First Lego League for local school taking place at Whirlpool at Morley Way. EMN-200118-153946009

Whirlpool First Lego League for local school taking place at Whirlpool at Morley Way. The Newark Hill Academy team EMN-200118-153935009