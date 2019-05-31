Peterborough pupils dig deep to help family of three people killed in horror parkway crash

Pupils and teachers dug deep to help youngsters orphaned in a horror parkway crash.

Marko Makula (22), his 21-year-old fiancee Jana Kockova and her 19-year-old brother Tomas Kocko were all killed in the crash on the Frank Perkins Parkway earlier this year.

Marko and Jana, who had two children aged two and one, had been to pick up Tomas and were on their way home when the crash happened by the Stanground junction.

Jana and Tomas both attended Queen Katharine Academy (QKA), and to help their families, including Jana’s young children, the school held a non-uniform day to raise funds.

Lynn Mayes, Principal of Queen Katharine Academy, said: “We were devastated to hear of the tragic road accident which took place in April. Jana and Tomas were ex-students of QKA and were part of our close-knit community. This heart-breaking incident has affected a number of our students and we felt it was important to pay our respects and to support the families involved as best we could. It is at times like these that the community comes together and we feel very humbled to be at the centre of such a supportive and caring community. All our thoughts are with the family and friends of those involved.”

The day raised more than £700, with more fundraising events taking place after half term.

Last week Tommy Whitmore (26) was jailed for eight years and four months for causing the fatal crash.

More: Family’s indescribable pain following tragedy

Drink driver who killed Peterborough family members jailed

Tearful goodbye to family members killed in collision