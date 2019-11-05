Peterborough pub closes its doors

The Carpenters Arms in Stanground has closed its doors for the foreseeable future. The pub in South Street which closed on Sunday has been open for decades.

Landlady Georgina Springthorpe said: “Running a pub has got harder and harder. It’s not the same anymore. I’m afraid for years the saying has been ‘use them or lose them’ and that’s exactly why we’re closing.

The Carpenters Arms in South Street, Stanground EMN-190411-140303009

“There comes a time when you have to say enough is enough. I am very sad it’s the end of a long era and the decision hasn’t been an easy one.”

Georgina had previous worked and run other pubs across Stanground and says the changes in pub culture and the increase in drinking at home is part to blame. The Carpenters Arms will remain closed for the foreseeable future, though Georgina hopes someone can keep it going. She now plans to enjoy time with her grandchildren and enjoy her spare time and the normal day-to-day things she hasn’t got to for many years.

Many Stanground residents were sad to see the closure, replying to Georgina’s statement of closure on social media.

Customer Penny Rumblelow said: “You have done all you could, and done so well. Going to miss you so much in there and all the mates I’ve made since coming in.”

Georgina added: “We are up against so much these days that it makes it almost impossible to do the job, Supermarkets are our big problem - people can’t afford to use the pubs that often and the supermarkets make it easier for people to drink at home with their prices and generations have changed.

“The younger generations are just not that interested in locals unlike the older generation were. Our overheads are ridiculous and all the locals are closing down cause unless food is served it’s virtually impossible. That’s all we will end up with, big food chain pubs soon.”

Georgina is also opening a cafe soon in Lawson Avenue where she hopes the locals will support her.

A number of other pubs across Stanground have also closed in recent years, including The Fenman, Golden Lion and The Heron, leaving behind The Woolpack and The Whittle.