Peterborough Princebuild's charity auction nets £20,000 to help war victims in Ukraine

A charity auction staged by a Peterborough construction company has raised more than £11,000 for Ukraine.

And with sponsorship and other donations the final amount raised was £20,000.

The money-spinning event was organised by Princebuild, based in Empson Road, with the proceeds raise to be donated to Helping Our Ukrainian Friends (HOUF).

The auction was held at Mattoni’s restaurant in Eye and raised a total of £11,365.

A spokesperson said: “The event was a huge success, bringing together colleagues, friends, and supporters for a fantastic night of great food, great company, and, most importantly, great fundraising.

"We were entertained by Nicole Lawrence, while Kev Lawrence took on the role of our auction master with the support of Peterborough United’s legendary Barry Fry.

She added: “The auction was a fantastic success, with people really digging deep to support Helping Our Ukrainian Friends.

“We also heard from our director Mark Asplin about his recent trip into Ukraine and it really hit home to everyone how vital it is to continue supporting the people of Ukraine, showing them, we care and that they are not forgotten.

“We set ourselves a target to raise £10,000 on the night from sponsorship, ticket sales, raffle, and an auction, and we are thrilled to announce that we raised an impressive £19,382 which Princebuild are rounding up to £20,000 towards our ambitious £50,000 target for HOUF this year.

"A huge thank you to everyone who attended, donated, and contributed to making the night such a memorable occasion.”