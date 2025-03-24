Peterborough Princebuild's charity auction nets £20,000 to help war victims in Ukraine

Paul Grinnell
By Paul Grinnell

Business Editor

Published 24th Mar 2025, 12:37 BST
Updated 24th Mar 2025, 12:49 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Construction firm hosted money-spinning event

A charity auction staged by a Peterborough construction company has raised more than £11,000 for Ukraine.

And with sponsorship and other donations the final amount raised was £20,000.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The money-spinning event was organised by Princebuild, based in Empson Road, with the proceeds raise to be donated to Helping Our Ukrainian Friends (HOUF).

Some of the guests at Peterborough's Princebuild auction to raise funds to help war victims in Ukraineplaceholder image
Some of the guests at Peterborough's Princebuild auction to raise funds to help war victims in Ukraine

The auction was held at Mattoni’s restaurant in Eye and raised a total of £11,365.

A spokesperson said: “The event was a huge success, bringing together colleagues, friends, and supporters for a fantastic night of great food, great company, and, most importantly, great fundraising.

"We were entertained by Nicole Lawrence, while Kev Lawrence took on the role of our auction master with the support of Peterborough United’s legendary Barry Fry.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
placeholder image
Read More
Peterborough's Helping Our Ukrainian Friends battle rain and snow to get vital s...
The start of Peterborough's Princebuild auction to raise funds to help war victims in Ukraineplaceholder image
The start of Peterborough's Princebuild auction to raise funds to help war victims in Ukraine

She added: “The auction was a fantastic success, with people really digging deep to support Helping Our Ukrainian Friends.

“We also heard from our director Mark Asplin about his recent trip into Ukraine and it really hit home to everyone how vital it is to continue supporting the people of Ukraine, showing them, we care and that they are not forgotten.

“We set ourselves a target to raise £10,000 on the night from sponsorship, ticket sales, raffle, and an auction, and we are thrilled to announce that we raised an impressive £19,382 which Princebuild are rounding up to £20,000 towards our ambitious £50,000 target for HOUF this year.

"A huge thank you to everyone who attended, donated, and contributed to making the night such a memorable occasion.”

Related topics:PeterboroughUkraine

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1948
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice