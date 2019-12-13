Peterborough Primary School league tables - how did your school do?

League tables for primary schools based on SATS scores for pupils at the end of Key Stage Two have been released today.

There were 61 schools in the Peterborough City Council area that submitted results - of which four are special schools. Across England, 65 per cent of pupils met the expected standard, compared to 56 per cent in Peterborough. Last year 54 per cent of pupils in the city hit the national average. Peterborough finished third from bottom in the national league tables this year, ahead of only Bedford (54 per cent) and The Isles of Scilly (47 per cent with just 19 pupils).

1. The King's (The Cathedral) School % of pupils meeting expected standard: 93. Progress in reading: Average (2.6) Progress in writing: Average (2.5) Progress in maths: Average (-0.9)

2. St John's Church School % of pupils meeting expected standard: 82. Progress in reading: Well above average (3.5) Progress in writing: Above average (2.5) Progress in maths: Above average (2.3)

3. Castor CofE Primary School % of pupils meeting expected standard: 79. Progress in reading: Average (1.1) Progress in writing: Average (0.8) Progress in maths: Average (1.2)

4. Sacred Heart RC Primary School % of pupils meeting expected standard: 79. Progress in reading: Average (0.7) Progress in writing: Average (1.4) Progress in maths: Above average (2.1)

