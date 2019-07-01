Peterborough Pride ‘shows Peterborough at its very best’

The Peterborough Pride carnival and parade showed Peterborough “at its very best”, according to new city MP Lisa Forbes.

The Labour MP, who was elected last month, was one of hundreds to dress up for Sunday’s event which has grown in popularity in its second year.

The Peterborough Pride carnival in the city centre

She said: “Peterborough Pride has shown the city at its very best and the hundreds I saw turn out to march on Sunday in support of this celebration of diversity and inclusion demonstrated clearly to me that hope can beat hate when we stand together in solidarity.”

Event organiser Simon Green said: “I’m really, really pleased with the turnout at the parade and street carnival yesterday. The diversity of the crowd was very special indeed. The colour and the complete spectacle was, I suspect, something that Peterborough hasn’t seen before on this scale.

“To have such a successful street party in the centre of town supported by two independent bars is a credit to everyone Involved in organising the day and Peterborough as a whole.

“Special credit goes to Embrace Events, SAMM’s and the Lightbox. Peterborough Pride continues until Friday with lots happening over the course of this week. The festivities will conclude with a closing party in the new venue above Polly Met Fergie in Westgate.”

MP for Peterborough Lisa Forbes at the carnival

More information and the full program of events can be found at www.peterboroughprideuk.com.

RELATED: Peterborough has Pride as colourful carnival takes over the city centre

Watch as Peterborough Pride carnival takes over the city centre