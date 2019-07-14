Peterborough pre-schools come together for Monster Picnic

Parents, children and friends joined staff from seven pre-schools which are run by the charity Family Action at their Family Monster Picnic at various locations, including Ferry Meadows Country Park.

The free event was held to celebrate the charity’s 150th anniversary.

A Family Action Monster Picnic

Local families, including those they support, were provided with a picnic and had fun spending quality time together.

Family Action is a national charity with around 145 services across the country that support 45,000 families every year.

To mark its 150th anniversary the charity has launched its Family Monsters Project to help families with everyday challenges.

It has started a national conversation about the everyday pressures on families or ‘family monsters’. The campaign aims to get these pressures out in the open and to stop family monsters from becoming overwhelming by helping families find ways to talk about and face their pressures together.

Family Action has also released a short film bringing family monsters to life. It can be viewed at www.familymonstersproject.com.

In Peterborough Family Action offers early years education at their pre-schools in Hampton Hargate, Paston, Welland, Dogsthorpe, Westwood and Cardea.

Karen Woodcock, early years manager, said: “A picnic is a great way for families to spend quality time together in the fresh air that is easy and inexpensive. We were delighted that so many local families joined us at our Family Monsters picnics where they enjoyed themselves so much and made happy families memories together.”

David Holmes, chief executive of Family Action, said “At the beginning of our 150th anniversary we conducted some research about family pressures which found that one of the biggest challenges families face is not having enough quality time together.

“We organised the Family Monsters picnics to give families the opportunity to relax together, to talk and reconnect and above all have fun. We are thrilled that so many people came along to help us celebrate our anniversary.”