Peterborough power cut leaves hundreds without electricity

Hundreds of homes in Peterborough are without electricity after a power cut struck this morning.

The power cut has hit much of the Ortons, with Brimbles, Longueville, Malborne and Goldhay all affected.

UK Power Networks said 543 customers are without power, with the problem not set to be fixed until 12.30pm at the earliest.

The spokesman said: “Power was interrupted to 543 customers in Peterborough at 10.50am today because of a fault on the underground network. Our engineers will investigate the cause and will work to restore supplies as soon as possible. We appreciate how difficult it is to be without power and apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

