Peterborough Post Office branch to reopen after 16 months

A Post Office branch in Peterborough is set to reopen after being out closed for the past 16 months.

The Post Office at Herlington in Orton Malborne shut its doors last July.

However, the branch is now due to open to customers under a new postmaster at the One Stop on Tuesday, November 5 from 1pm.

The branch’s previous closure had led to petitions from residents as well as lobbying from local councillors and MP Shailesh Vara.

The Post Office said: “The new branch will offer customers a wide range of Post Office services alongside the retail counter of the store, which is an independent One Stop store.

“The branch will be open Monday to Saturday, 7am to 9pm, and Sunday, 8am to 8pm. This will offer 96 hours of Post Office service a week, making it very convenient to visit.”

Anthony Bayley, Post Office change manager, said: “We are delighted to be restoring a Post Office to Orton Malborne. The branch will also be open longer hours than before.

“We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents. We are confident that this vibrant new-style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”

