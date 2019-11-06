Peterborough Post Office branch reopens after 16 months

A Post Office branch in Peterborough has reopened after being closed for the past 16 months.

The Post Office at Herlington in Orton Malborne shut its doors last July.

However, the branch opened to customers under a new postmaster at the One Stop yesterday (Tuesday).

The branch’s previous closure had led to petitions from residents as well as lobbying from local councillors and MP Shailesh Vara.

The new Post Office will be open every Monday to Saturday from 7am to 9pm, as well as Sundays from 8am to 8pm.

Anthony Bayley, Post Office change manger, said: “We are delighted to have restored a Post Office to Orton Malborne before the busy Christmas period. The branch is open longer hours than before.

“We are making it easier for customers to get their cash, send and collect their mail and do their banking because we know how important these services are to local residents. We are confident that this vibrant new style Post Office at the heart of the local community will meet customer needs.”