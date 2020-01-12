Peterborough Poet Laureate says everybody deserves to be heard

Happy new year to you all! I hope you have had a wonderful festive season.

During the last couple of weeks, I have managed to hibernate in an, undoubtedly short, period of stillness from the poetry work to think about the rest of the poet laureate year, writes Peterborough Poet Laureate Malika Speaks. I really recognise the opportunity that rests in my hands and I want to look back and feel satisfied that I took advantage of that.

If there is one legacy I want to remain once my position is over it is the importance of voice. Everybody deserves to feel empowered and heard and I think there is a lot more we can do in Peterborough to encourage that. We have such a colourful collection of demographics that we should be an example to the nation, and, hey, why not the globe? of how beautiful a society that learns to love, respect and empower each other can be.

What better way to do that than poetry? An art where there are no boundaries in how the words are shaped, a sport where mouths dance in unison with the emotions that pour from the soul, and a platform where anyone can stand.

Poetry is so much more than Shakespeare. The rhymes you make to help your children learn where to place their toys are poetry, the lines you create in your dad’s birthday card to tell him how much you appreciate him are poetry, the words you utter as tears pour relentlessly in a moment of overload are poetry, the soliloquy you share with the one you love in a moment of intimacy is poetry… It has the power to move people, to teach people, to express, to release, the possibilities are so many.

This is why poetry can build bridges in our community. By creating ‘safe spaces’ where we can invite people to speak and listen, we are forming relationships and nurturing love and respect between individuals. Providing a platform for individuals to be heard, understood, and respected encourages empowerment and confidence in one’s self. These are all ingredients to a happy and peaceful society.

With this in mind, there are two main avenues I will focus on. The first one being bringing together people from binary and varying demographics and the second one youth empowerment; I want to encourage young people, particularly those from disadvantaged groups of society, to explore their voice and build their confidence in establishing their identity as well as respecting the identity of others. These objectives will be delivered through poetry events and workshops, in various corners of the city, through the year. I’m excited for what’s to come!

If you would like to keep up with the events, get involved or share your thoughts, follow and drop me a message on Instagram or twitter @MalikaSpeaks