A Peterborough pensioner who was diagnosed with Parkinson’s seven years ago has written a book to raise funds into research and care into the disease.

Michael Irons (72), who lives at the Garden Lodge Care Home, has written A Rainbow’s End - a follow up to his sci-fi fantasy book, Rainbow, which he published five years ago. He dictated the story to an assistant to finish the project. The book will be available on Amazon later in the year.