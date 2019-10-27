Peterborough pensioner enjoying new lease of life after shedding half her body weight

A Peterborough pensioner who has been described as ‘morbidly obese’ has been given a new lease of life after shedding the pounds.

Great grandmother Shirley Gardner, (76) weighed more than 23 stones and was described as ‘morbidly obese’ before her incredible transformation – but after joining her local weight loss class she has now lost nearly half her body weight, her health and her lifestyle has improved dramatically.

She made the dramatic transformation by making simple diet changes – such as swapping chips for baked potatoes and Yorkshire puddings for vegetables.

When Shirley went to the Slimming World class at the Werrington Community Centre held on Wednesday mornings, she weighted 23 stone eight and a half pounds, and had a spinal disability, Stage 2 diabetes, arthritis, high blood pressure and very limited mobility.

She said: “Over the years I had tried so many ways of losing weight but failed at them all.

“I covered up my embarrassment by telling people I was a professional dieter, always trying new ways to lose weight including meal replacement diets and injections at Harley Street, amongst other things.

“I had also tried Slimming World before and not succeeded, but once I met the consultant Charlotte Hayward, things just clicked and after the first visit I left feeling more optimistic and motivated than I ever had before.”

Now she has lost 11 stone in just 19 months. While she will always need crutches, her diabetes medication has halved, pain medication reduced and her blood pressure is back to a normal level.

She said: “As well as the 11 stone weight loss, I have lost 57 inches and dropped so many dress sizes.

“Looking back I am proud of what I’ve achieved and would like to extend my thanks to Charlotte and my Slimming World family for helping me attain the life I now enjoy.”

lFor information on Charlotte’s Slimmimg World groups in Werrington call her on 07809 569694