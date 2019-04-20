Peterborough patients delivered hundreds of Easter eggs

Dozens of scooter club members came together to donate Easter eggs to patients at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice

The group met up at Ebenezers in Grove Street, Woodston, from 9am on Saturday to enjoy free bacon and sausage rolls before heading off to At Last Tea Rooms in Church Street, Werrington, for a cuppa. One of the participants was Simon Varela who was invited by the King’s Lynn Gladiators Scooter Club to take part. He said: “I found it very moving that people from all walks of life and different areas in Cambridgeshire and further afield can get together.” Hospice head of fundraising Donna Young was grateful for the “really thoughtful gesture”. She added: “We rely on the kindness of our local community to help us to be there when it matters for patients and their families.” Members of Bannatyne Health Club and Spa in Werrington, salon Serenity Loves in Oundle Road, and the Bearded Villains group, have donated Easter eggs to Peterborough City Hospital’s Amazon Children’s Ward. Easter eggs were also donated by Ashlynn Grange Care Home in Bretton Gate to CareZone, which supports vulnerable people.

