Have your say

The parkrun at Ferry Meadows in Peterborough tomorrow (Saturday) has been cancelled.

Nene Park said: “Unfortunately, tomorrow’s parkrun at Ferry Meadows has been cancelled due to flooded paths. Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Parkrun in Peterborough

It said the course was underwater between Wetlands and Overton Lake.

Heavy rain last night also resulted in North Bank between Peterborough and Whittlesey being closed due to rising water levels in the River Nene.