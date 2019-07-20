Peterborough park’s celebration at Green Flag award

Staff at Ferry Meadows are celebrating after being awarded a prestigious Green Flag award.

The award is given to parks with the best possible environmental standards, that are beautifully maintained and have excellent visitor facilities.

The park sees more than one million visitors go through the gates every year.

Oliver Burke, Head of Operations at the Nene Park Trust which runs Ferry Meadows, said: “We are absolutely delighted to receive a Green Flag Award for Ferry Meadows. We know how much quality green spaces matter to residents and visitors, and this award celebrates the dedication from both our staff and fantastic volunteers that goes into maintaining Ferry Meadows to such a high standard.”