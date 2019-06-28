Peterborough park gets lottery boost

The Nene Park Trust has been given a £185,000 boost after being awarded a Lottery grant for a new project.

The trust, which runs Ferry Meadows park, has been given the grant from The National Lottery Heritage Fund for a seven-year project entitled Nene Park: Peterborough’s Community Greenspace.

The funding will enable the Trust to increase its volunteering offer, in particular corporate volunteering, and will also expand its events and activities programme.

There will also be a suite of capital improvement work in the park to boost capacity and replace aging parts of infrastructure, including replacement of the strategically important Pontoon Bridge and improvements to ‘Centre Point’, the most important gateway to the park and welcome area. The volunteer workspace will be extended and the former ice cream kiosk at Lynch Lake will be converted into a much-needed community hub.

Nene Park is the first park in the country to receive substantial funding from The National Lottery Heritage Fund under its new Strategic Funding Framework.