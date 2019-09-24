Peterborough park celebrates opening of new projects

A celebration of new projects at one of Peterborough’s most beautiful parks saw volunteers and staff given the chance to explore the great outdoors.

Nene Park Trust hosted a celebration event to mark the ongoing success of Nenescape projects across Nene Park and launched an exhibition showcasing the completed and ongoing projects in the park. The Nenescape projects already completed in the park are the Boardwalk running along the river in Bluebell Wood and ‘Bringing Nature Closer’ – the restoration of Heron and Goldie Meadows. The event also celebrated the ongoing community art project ‘Rivers of the World’, in partnership with Metal and Thames Festival Trust, and the apprentice place, also funded through the Nenescape Landscape Partnership scheme. Attendees to the celebration event on Saturday had a chance to look at the exhibition in the Wildlife Garden, offer feedback and watch a slideshow outlining the various stages of the completed projects. A ribbon was cut, to officially open one of the new viewing platforms, by Barbara Hadoke, wife of the late Terry Hadoke, a long standing trustee for Nene Park Trust and a passionate supporter of the meadow restoration project. New interpretation panels are now in place at the new viewing platforms overlooking Heron and Goldie Meadows, giving visitors more information about the project and the wildlife they are likely to see. Projects still to come to the Park as part of the Nenescape scheme are:

Nene Park celebration event Nenescape celebration event at Ferry Meadows. Nene Valley archaeolical Trust members Geoffrey Donnell with Sarah and David Botfield.

Nene Park celebration event Nenescape celebration event at Ferry Meadows. CEO Matthew Bradbury launches the event.

Nene Park celebration event Nenescape celebration event at Ferry Meadows. Rivers of the World art exhibition

Nene Park celebration event Nenescape celebration event at Ferry Meadows. Sam Thirlwall (9) on one of the stands

