Peterborough packed as Christmas lights switched on

The festive period is well and truly underway in Peterborough following the traditional Christmas lights switch ons.

Friday saw the city centre packed as a traditional Christmas tree was unveiled for the first time in five years following the arrival of a 40 foot spruce tree on Tuesday. Despite the indifferent weather thousands crammed in to enjoy the festivities, with performances by multi-award-winning Cambridge band 4th Labyrinth, the Urban Dance Academy, Peterborough Cathedral Choir, Peterborough Voices, Lucy’s Pop Choir and panto stars from the Cresset, Key and New theatres. The turning on of the lights was greeted by fireworks, creating a stunning scene in the city centre. The following morning Queensgate Shopping Centre hosted Festive Fiesta, which included its own lights being switched on. There was everything from dancing bellboys, nutcracker ballerinas and musical drummers to mischievous elves, the hilarious Ugly Sisters and Rudolph’s reindeer buddies. And of course Santa’s grotto is back. Moreover, shoppers were able to win more than £5,000 worth of prizes during the day. A Christmas market is also now up and running at the cathedral as the countdown to the big day begins.

Christmas lights switch on 2019 The lights turned on in Cathedral Square. Lucy's Pop Choir

Christmas lights switch on 2019 The lights turned on in Cathedral Square. Lucy's Pop Choir

Christmas lights switch on 2019 The lights turned on in Cathedral Square

Christmas lights switch on 2019 The lights turned on in Cathedral Square

