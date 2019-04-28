Peterborough organisation win £44k lottery funding to support the disadvantaged

A community hub to support refugees, asylum seekers and migrants in Peterborough has won nearly £44,000 of National Lottery funding after a public vote.

PARCA (Peterborough Asylum and Refugee Community Association) received £43,785 to implement a project called ‘Holding Hands Together’. This will help isolated and disadvantaged individuals across Peterborough connect with each other through friendship clubs, skills sharing sessions, employability workshops and local community events.

PARCA chief executive Moez Nathu said: “Thank you to God Almighty and everyone who voted for PARCA. We are now in the process to set up the project Holding Hands Together and we will have a team to work together. Any organisations, formal or informal, can join our team.”