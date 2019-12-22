Peterborough old banger spruced up for epic charity trek

A couple who are trekking through 19 countries in an old banger showed off their newly decorated car in Bridge Street as they raise awareness - and money - for a stillbirth charity.

Leigh Taylor and Shelley Cash from Castor will add another 10,000 miles to the 115,000 already on the clock for their £190 Nissan Micra when they take part in the Mongol Rally in July in memory of daughter Fern Taylor who arrived silently into the world after 24 weeks of pregnancy. Money raised will go to stillbirth charity 4Louis.

Abbas Damani from Millfield Autos, Bob Webb from Revelution Automotive with drivers Shelly Cash and Leigh Taylor with their driving challenge car. EMN-190812-094127009

The couple’s car has been given a lick of paint by street artist Nathan Murdock so it will really stand out.

Leigh and Shelley (right) are pictured with Abbas Damani and Bob Webb. To donate, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/shelleyandleigh.