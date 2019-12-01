Peterborough NHS staff hit all those charitable right notes

In the Christmas spirit, staff from the B14 ward of Peterborough City Hospital and Lucy’s Pop Choir gathered together to sing a medley of Christmas songs to help raise money for specialist equipment.

In their festive jumpers the ensemble packed out a busy atrium with good cheer.

Emily Hughes, who directs Lucy’s Pop Choir, knows from personal experience how much difference a simple chair can make.

She said: “Before I lost my Grandma last year, she had been struggling more and more with her mobility. I know she found it incredibly frustrating to be dependent on someone to do something as simple as get up from her chair. This rise and recline chair should not only save precious time for the nursing staff, but will help the patients regain some of that all-important sense of independence.”

Deputy sister on the ward Rachel Smith has been passionate about caring for older people since she started out at 17.

She said: “Without these specialist chairs patients are unable to get out of bed, which increases the risk of pressure sores, chest infections and muscle weakness.”

So far, the choir has raised £86 with hopes of that to continue to grow, as the riser chair members are hoping to buy costs upwards of £500. The B14 ward is an acute medical ward specialising in the care of the older person, where the specialist rise and recline chair will be installed.

You can donate at: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/teamb14