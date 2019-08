Three lucky Peterborough residents were celebrating after they won £1,000 each on the Postcode Lottery.

The Northfield Road neighbours scooped the money when PE1 3QE was announced as a Daily Prize winner with the lottery on Friday.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt said: “What a way to kick-start the weekend for our winners in Peterborough.

“ I hope they treat themselves to something special with the windfall.”