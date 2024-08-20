Peterborough Museum to host event to help bereaved families who have lost a child

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Event is taking place on Thursday

A special event to help families who are coming to terms with the death of a child will take place at Peterborough Museum this week.

The event is being organised by BALM - an organisation providing support for families – parents, siblings, grandparents and carers, following the death of a child of any age. The group runs an online signposting directory, a monthly peer support group, provide guides and resources, and has run crafting and remembrance events at Christmas, Baby Loss Awareness Week, and Bereaved Parents Day.

BALM was founded by a group of bereaved parents and siblings who recognised the gaps in local support.

The team from BALM - an event is taking place at Peterborough Museum this week

Helen Blythe, a BALM Director, whose son, Benedict, died after suffering an allergic reaction while at school in Barnack, Peterborough said: “‘after my son died, we left hospital carrying a pile of his clothes and a torn of piece of paper with the coroners number on. We vowed that other families in that position should have more support in future than we had.”

This week they will be running their first targeted support for bereaved siblings and grandparents. The craft-led event will take place on 22nd August 2024 from 4pm-7pm at Peterborough Museum and there will be a range of crafts to allow siblings and grandparents to remember the child that has been lost to their family and to celebrate them.

The event is a drop-in, and is intended for those of any age, with different crafts. It also gives families the opportunity to be in a space surrounded by other people who have been through something similar to them, which isn’t something many people are able to experience.

The session will be run by Sam Roddan from Art Pop-Up. There’s no need to book, and refreshments are provided.

For more information, or for parents wanting to access the monthly bereaved parent meet up, information can be found on the BALM Peterborough and Stamford facebook group or at www.balm.support