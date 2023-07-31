Peterborough mum's campaign to make schools allergy safe to be recognised by Parliament after son (5) died

A Peterborough mum’s campaign to make schools across the country allergy safe following the tragic death of her five year old son Benedict will be recognised by Parliament after thousands of people backed her petition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Benedict, a pupil at Barnack School, had a number of allergies, and suffered an anaphylactic reaction, and despite desperate attempts to save him, he sadly passed away.

Helen with Benedict and his sister Etta. Photo: Helen Blythe

However, determined that others should not have the same experience, Helen started a campaign to introduce new measures to improve safety around allergies at schools.

A petition was set up by Helen, calling for a number of changes to be made at schools, including for it to be made mandatory for all schools to have an allergy policy, including an anaphylaxis plan, for pupils with food allergies, an individual healthcare plan and anaphylaxis action plan completed (and regularly updated) collaboratively by the child, parents/carers and school staff, for all schools to hold spare adrenaline pens that are in-date, and for schools to implement training for school staff and teachers on allergies and anaphylaxis and a whole school allergy awareness approach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen said she was delighted with the response the petition has had.

She said: “We are delighted at how quickly we’ve reached the 10,000 signatures needed for a government response to our campaign. It goes to show how strong public feeling is that more should be done to protect pupils in school with allergies. We were hopeful we’d reach the threshold of ten thousand signatures, but not in only two weeks!

“We are building on exceptional work already carried out by charities and clinicians. They have also had an important role in raising the profile of our campaign and we’re very grateful to everyone involved.”

Despite the petition’s early success, Helen is still appealing for people to back the campaign.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “Benedict loved school, and living with allergies was a huge part of his and our life. He demonstrated kindness in his friendships, and it’s important his legacy is also about being kind and supporting others. What we’ve been through, and the loss of our beloved Benedict, is devastating. Finding some good in sharing our knowledge of how quickly allergic reactions can happen so that schools can be prepared and children can be kept safe feels like an important part of honouring his memory.

"We know that there’s been huge support from the local community, and we ask that they continue to sign and share the petition until it closes in September.

“We’d also urge people to contact their MP using the letter template and contact details found on our website at www.benedictblythe.com/protect-pupils-with-allergies . We need the support of MPs to carry our campaign forward and secure new legislation.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen said: “For teachers and families with allergies, our website has an Action Paper that shows you all of the research we carried out. It also has a helpful list of resources, guides and allergy policies and can be found at www.benedictblythe.com/safe-schools .

“And finally, we want to make sure we’re sharing the real experiences of families with allergies and their experience of their child attending school – good and bad. Having case studies and examples we can share with government will be crucial for explaining the need for change – to ensure consistency rather than a ‘postcode lottery’.