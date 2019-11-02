Peterborough mum of baby with Down’s Syndrome wouldn’t change a thing

When mum-to-be Sallyanne Campbell was told the baby she was expecting would suffer from Down’s Syndrome she feared the worst.

With little knowledge of the condition which creates degrees of learning difficulties, Sallyanne, who lives in Hampton, had no idea how she would cope with a baby that perhaps needed extra care.

Today, however, she cuddles one-year-old daughter Addyson and says she wouldn’t change a thing about her.

Now Sallyanne’s inspirational delight in her Down’s Syndrome child will be highlighted in a new book aimed at boosting an organisation that helped her.

Wouldn’t Change A Thing (WCAT), a charity that promotes normalising Down’s Syndrome has produced a new 80 page photo book including people with the condition of all ages and backgrounds.

Talking about her decision to be involved ,Sallyanne said: “Since Addyson has been born we have wanted to help WCAT to raise awareness and show how normal life can be.

“It’s important to show it is not a scary world. ”

However, Sallyanne struggled at first with the post-natal diagnosis and said: “We didn’t have knowledge about Down’s and what it entailed for her and us.”

However, support from Down’s Syndrome groups and WCAT has been invaluable.

Sallyanne said: “It will always be a scary thing for new parents but being involved in groups really helped. Especially seeing parents with older children, and what they’re doing was really reassuring. It’s built my confidence and the book launch is about helping other people too.”

As for Addyson, her mum says: “She is a bit of a diva...always in front of my camera now.”

l Wouldn’t Change A Thing available from: www.wouldntchangeathing.org for £6.