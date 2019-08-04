Peterborough mum and daughter raise staggering £21k for air ambulance

A mum and daughter from Dogsthorpe have raised £21,000 for lifesaving East Anglian Air Ambulance.

Debbie Clarke (57) started her fundraising journey in 2007, and since then her daughter Helen Clarke (29) has joined in, helping her mum out with the fundraising more and more.

The committed pair organise charity stalls at various events in and around Peterborough, and have raised the bulk of their staggering total through car boot sales and online sales, with friends and family donating unwanted items to the pair to sell for the charity.

Debbie and Helen have also completed various charity fun runs over the years, and organised several community events in aid of East Anglian Air Ambulance, such as a picnic in the park with live music, and darts nights at their local pub.

The duo will continue to support the charity for as long as they can, with no plans of slowing down their fundraising which has been, on average, almost £2,000 a year.

Debbie said: “We really had no idea we have raised so much money over the years - we just enjoy supporting the charity, meeting new people and knowing that the money is going to a worthy cause; helping to save lives.

“We find it really rewarding to be part of the EAAA family and will continue representing the charity at various events and family fun days in the local area. If you see a red EAAA tent at an event, pop along and say hello to us!”

Debbie Howland, volunteer development officer for East Anglian Air Ambulance, said: “To have people like Debbie and Helen out in the community, flying the flag for the East Anglian Air Ambulance and raising so much money, over so many years, is just fantastic.

“I can’t say enough how hardworking these two are. We are blessed to have such wonderful volunteers and can’t thank them enough for their continued support, especially as we aim to expand our service to fly 24/7 and need to raise an additional one million pounds a year to do so.”