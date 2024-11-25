Peterborough MPs send letters of reassurance to residents after Dragonfly Hotel becomes asylum seekers refuge

MPs agree hotel is not ‘suitable location’

Peterborough’s MPs have delivered letters of reassurance to residents living near the Dragonfly Hotel after it was turned into a refuge for asylum seekers.

The action comes after 146 male asylum seekers were moved into the 70-bedroom hotel which overlooks the Rowing Lake at Thorpe Meadows on November 14.

The move has already triggered concern at Peterborough City Council where officials say resources are already stretched and that the city is housing more than its share of asylum seekers compared to other areas of the country.

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes, above, and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling have written letters to residents living near the Dragonfly Hotel ,which has become a refuge for asylum seekers.

The Thorpe Meadows area sits across the constituencies of Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes and North West Cambridgeshire MP Sam Carling who have both voiced their concerns to the Home Office.

In his letter, Mr Pakes urges residents to get in touch if they have any questions or concerns or just simply like to be kept updated.

He states: “Many of you have been in touch with me about the housing of asylum seekers at the Dragonfly Hotel.

Mr Pakes writes: “My dedicated local team and I are on hand to support you in anyway we we can.

He promises: "I am working to ensure the hotel is stood down as soon as possible.

"I am also working with Peterborough City Council, the police and local services to ensure there is no disruption to the community and we have the resources we need.

"I have spoken with ministers and Home Office officials to express my opposition to the plan.

Mr Pakes adds “Peterborough is a welcoming and tolerant city but I do not believe the hotel is a suitable site for the community of those seeking refuge here.

"The government is working hard to get a grip of the system and is committed to ending the use of asylum hotels altogether, which are both inappropriate and extortionate.”

A spokesperson for Mr Carling confirmed he sent out a letter but a copy has not been seen by the Peterborough Telegraph.

Hundreds of people have also signed two petitions calling for an end to the use of Peterborough's Dragonfly Hotel as refuge for asylum seekers

