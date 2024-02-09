Peterborough MP calls for city to 'fly the flag' at leading UK property and investment sholw
Millions of pounds worth of development opportunities in Peterborough are to go on show to investors at one of the UK’s largest property conferences.
Peterborough has a £1 billion city centre regeneration programme across eight opportunity sites for which it is keen to secure investors and developers.
It will be promoted by a Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority team at the three-day-long UK’s Real Estate Investment & Infrastructure Forum in May, which is expected to attract 12,000 developers, property experts and political leaders from around the world.
About £150 billion worth of investment opportunities nationally are set to be showcased and discussed at the annual conference in Leeds.
According to the event’s published guest list, Peterborough will be represented by the Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Combined Authority (CPCA) Mayor Dr Nik Johnson.
It has prompted a call from Peterborough MP Paul Bristow for officers from Peterborough City Council to ensure they attend to ‘fly the flag’ for the city.
The CPCA has booked a pavilion at the event for the full three days during which it plans to promote an build on what the authority describes as the “Team Cambridgeshire & Peterborough approach to attracting investment.”
A CPCA spokesperson said: “It is an opportunity to showcase Cambridgeshire and Peterborough investment propositions to a national and international audience of developers, investors and occupiers.
"It will also heighten awareness of Cambridgeshire & Peterborough Combined Authority.”
The spokesperson added: “A small multi-disciplinary team continues to work to produce a consolidated investment pitch which will form a programme of events and marketing materials for the pavilion as the convenor of this activity.
“The Combined Authority are working in partnership with our constituent authorities, partners and stakeholders to develop these and our overall approach and presence at the event.”
Mr Bristow said: “It seems extraordinary that Peterborough City Council won’t be represented at this conference.
"We need to be selling Peterborough and our potential.
"I would expect people from Peterborough City Council to be at this conference flying the flag for our city.”