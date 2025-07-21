Peterborough MP calls for action to get Bretton Water Park up and running for school holidays

Peterborough MP Andrew Pakes has called for action to get the Bretton Water Park up and running in time for the school holidays.

The park is a popular attraction during the summer as families look to cool off in the heat.

But there is currently no date planned for when it might open in 2025.

Last week, the city council said it had planned to open on Tuesday, July 22 – but this has been delayed due to failed bacteriological water tests.

In a letter to the city council, Mr Pakes described the situation as ‘not good enough.’

He said: “I am writing to express my concern that yet again there are problems with Bretton Water Park.

“Despite reassurances given by Peterborough Limited that we would avoid a repeat of previous years, we appear to be in the same position again.

“Put simply, this is not good enough. Residents are fed up with the breakdowns, failures and poor service surrounding the water park.

“I would like to thank Cllr Alison Jones and Bretton councillors for their regular updates on this issue.

"I understand assurances were given that maintenance was undertaken to ensure the smooth running of the park. Now we face further delays, with no guaranteed date for opening whilst water quality issues are sorted out.

“This issue goes to the heart of my concerns about Peterborough Limited and how remote it is from day-to-day concerns of the council and residents.

"To this end, I fully support the administration’s plans to bring its services back in house as it will deliver better value for residents and can’t come soon enough.

“I am writing to ask you for an urgent review of Peterborough Limited and what has happened this summer with the water park, who was responsible and what will be done to avoid further problems once the park is open.”

In a statement last week, a city council spokesperson said: “The original plan was to open on Tuesday 22 July but due to failed bacteriological water tests this has caused a delay and are waiting on the current bacteriological water test results before we can confirm an opening date.

"We appreciate this is not an ideal situation and can only apologies for this, we have been challenging and chasing the operator through this period.

"We will update as soon as we have more information to share on Bretton Splash Park.

“The splash park will be open between 10am and 4pm, Mondays will remain closed for maintenance and any works required.”