Peterborough motorists warned of heavy disruption during road works

Work to improve safety for pedestrians in Fletton and Stanground will get under way shortly, with motorists warned to expect some disruption.

As part of Peterborough City Council’s Safer Journeys to School project, work to widen footpaths between Fletton Cemetery and South Street will start on August 12.

Two new zebra crossings will also be installed in Fletton High Street and South Street along with other localised highway improvements.

The new wider footpaths and crossings will help improve safety for pedestrians in the area, particularly school children, who need to cross Whittlesey Road near a busy double roundabout.

Phase one of the works will see a road closure on Whittlesey Road north and south bound, with two way lights installed in Fletton High Street and South Street during off peak hours (8.30am – 4.30pm during holiday and 9am – 3pm during school time). The planned duration of the first phase of works is four weeks, two days.

The second phase will see a road closure in Fletton High Street and South Street, with two way lights in Whittlesey Road during off peak hours (8.30am – 4.30pm during holiday and 9am – 3pm during school time) and two way running on Whittlesey Road North and South bound over-night and peak hours. The planned duration of the second phase is four weeks, two days.

The final phase will see the closure of Whittlesey Road (north of the roundabout) and Fletton High Street for resurfacing works, followed by the closure of Whittlesey Road (south of the roundabout) and South Street for resurfacing works. Both roads will be fully closed for this work, however this is planned to take place during off-peak daytime hours (9.30am - 3.30pm). Alternative routes will be signposted. The planned duration is six days.

Councillor Peter Hiller, Peterborough City Council’s cabinet member for strategic planning, said: “This is positive news for school pupils in the Fletton and Stanground area and indeed everyone who needs to cross what can be a busy section of road.

“The safety of motorists and pedestrians is our utmost priority and we remain fully committed to maintaining and improving our city’s roads.

“We expect that the work will cause some disruption and urge motorists to be aware of this. We recommend planning journeys in advance, seeking alternative routes where possible and listening out for travel updates through local media.”