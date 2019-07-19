Peterborough motorist shares shocking dash cam footage of terrible city driving

A motorist in Peterborough has shared dash cam footage of some of the shocking driving he has witnessed while out and about in the city.

Amir Suleman posted the video on Facebook and has agreed to let the Peterborough Telegraph share it to highlight the importance of having a dash cam on your vehicle.

A screen shot from Amir Suleman's video

Amir said: "Some of the driving you come across in Peterborough beggars belief!

"The video speaks for itself. I think a dash cam is really important to highlight and report dangerous driving and also to protect one's self in the event of a non-fault accident - it can really simplify the claims process when you present video evidence. Some policies even offer a discount if you have a dash cam installed."

Footage of dangerous driving can be submitted to Cambridgeshire police which will consider whether to prosecute.