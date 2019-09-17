Peterborough mosques raise £1,300 in memory of former Peterborough coroner

The congregation of a Peterborough mosque raised more than £1,000 for charity in memory of a former Peterborough coroner.

The respected former coroner died earlier this year, and he had campaigned to raise money and awareness about Parkinson’s after his wife, Janet, was diagnosed with the condition. Mr Ryall also served as president of the Peterborough branch of the charity.

Cambridgeshire coroner David Heming, Peterborough City Council chief executive Gillian Beasley, councillor Ansar Ali and members of Mr Ryall’s family joined members of the mosque committee for the presentation.

Cllr Ali said: “Members of the congregation wished to pay tribute and donate to the charity chosen by Gordon Ryall, Parkinsons, to show their immense appreciation for all he did to help the community whilst working as a Coroner. Our Coroner service is a beacon and the successor to late Gordon Ryall, David Hemming and his team continue the legacy of Gordon with the same commitment.