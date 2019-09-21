Peterborough mosque submits plans for new community building

The Burton Street mosque in Eastgate has submitted plans for a new community facility which would accommodate its existing pre-school.

The new two-storey hall would be at the rear of the current site, set back from Star Road, and would be for mosque members only.

In a planning statement submitted to Peterborough City Council, the mosque said the new facility would provide a place for elderly members to carry out fitness activities such as yoga, as well as mum and tot meetings.

It would also be used for young people to play sports in their free time “thus ensuring that there is less likelihood of them taking the path of committing crime and anti-social behaviour”.

The Husaini Pre-School is currently based at the mosque, but the Muslim Khoja Shia Ithna-Asheri community said it is currently limited to 24 children and other activities cannot take place when the pre-school is open.

It added that the existing building will soon not be “fit for purpose” with adaptations being made to the upstairs hall.

The existing car park would be used for people attending the new building, with the mosque saying traffic would not increase as it would not be used during religious services.